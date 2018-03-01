HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man who made pills containing heroin has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Pablo Texidor, of West Hartford, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Hartford.

Federal prosecutors say the 40-year-old Texidor imported a pill-making machine and supplies from China. Drug Enforcement Administration agents say they seized a tableting press, parts that help cut and mark tablets, 99 fake oxycodone pills containing heroin and a bag containing 4 grams of heroin from his home.

Texidor pleaded guilty in August to one count of importing any product used to manufacture a controlled substance.

His lawyer says in court documents that he has lived a difficult life that included the death of his father when he was a child and drug use beginning at age 12.

