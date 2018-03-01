Filed Under:Emergency Operations Center, Governor Malloy, storm

(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – Governor  Dannel Malloy will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center beginning at noon Friday to monitor storm conditions and prepare for winter weather that could potentially impact afternoon and evening travel in some portions of Connecticut.

Governor Malloy said “we are monitoring this weather pattern diligently and because of the timing of the storm I am calling for the partial activation of the state Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise during Friday afternoon’s commute.The governor said “residents should exercise caution and allow for extra travel time”.

 

 

