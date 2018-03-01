HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A newspaper lawyer has urged the Connecticut Supreme Court to allow reporters to examine some of the belongings of a man who killed 20 first-graders in 2012, including a spreadsheet ranking mass murders and a violent story he wrote as a child.

Justices heard arguments in the case Thursday. A decision isn’t expected for several months.

The Hartford Courant and state Freedom of Information Commission are appealing a 2016 lower court ruling that said state police don’t have to release documents that belonged to shooter Adam Lanza.

The 20-year-old Lanza also killed six educators and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School after killing his mother at their Newtown home.

Courant lawyer William Fish told the court that Lanza’s motives are of important public concern. State officials oppose releasing the documents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.