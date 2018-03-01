Filed Under:Angel Arce, texts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut state legislator is under pressure to resign because of a series of text messages he allegedly sent to a teenage girl in 2015.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz has called on Democratic State Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford to step down in a Feb. 28 letter that was released publicly on Thursday.

The Hartford Courant reports Aresimowicz recommended the third-term lawmaker step down after he told the speaker the newspaper was seeking comment on a series of texts that were apparently sent from his Facebook Messenger account to a girl who was then 16.

The Courant reviewed the messages provided by the teen and reported they were not obscene but affectionate in nature.

The 57-year-old Arce did not immediately respond to a message left at his legislative office seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

