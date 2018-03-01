HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – An advisory committee charged with finding long-term solutions to Connecticut’s fiscal problems is out with a package of recommendations, including major changes to the state’s tax code.

Suggestions from the bipartisan Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth include increasing the state’s sales tax, gasoline tax and business tax; slashing the income tax; repealing the estate tax and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The committee also recommends the implementation of electronic highway tolls.

The committee was formed last year by lawmakers in response to the state’s budget crisis and includes mostly current and former business executives from across Connecticut.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, says he hopes the report leads to a meaningful conversation about “bold ideas for growing our economy and building stronger communities.”

