Filed Under:Middletown, patient abuse, Whiting Forensic

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A man who says his brother was abused at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital has filed two lawsuits against
several hospital staffers.

The Hartford Courant reports that Albert Shehadi filed state and federal suits on behalf of his brother, William, a patient at the Whiting Forensic Division in
Middletown.

The state lawsuit says William Shehadi “was subjected to brutal and inhuman psychological, emotional, and physical torture” by hospital staff. Thirty-seven
employees have been either charged or suspended.

The suits seek unspecified damages. The state case also seeks better monitoring of Shehadi’s care.

He’s been at the facility since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1995 killing of his father.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general says the office is reviewing the suits and had no further comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen