HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A man who says his brother was abused at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital has filed two lawsuits against

several hospital staffers.

The Hartford Courant reports that Albert Shehadi filed state and federal suits on behalf of his brother, William, a patient at the Whiting Forensic Division in

Middletown.

The state lawsuit says William Shehadi “was subjected to brutal and inhuman psychological, emotional, and physical torture” by hospital staff. Thirty-seven

employees have been either charged or suspended.

The suits seek unspecified damages. The state case also seeks better monitoring of Shehadi’s care.

He’s been at the facility since he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1995 killing of his father.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general says the office is reviewing the suits and had no further comment.

