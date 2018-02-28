Filed Under:ESSUM, Hebron, RHAM High School, school threats, West Haven

(Undated/WTIC Radio) – Authorities are investigating two more threats made to Connecticut schools.

In Hebron, State Police say around 10:00 Tuesday night, they were dispatched to an incident involving a verbal threat made the previous day toward RHAM Middle School.

Three witnesses overheard a juvenile male student make the threat, according to troopers. That individual was issued a misdemeanor summons and will appear in juvenile court in Willimantic on threatening and breach of peace charges.

Meantime, West Haven police say they responded to Engineering and Science University Magnet School a little after 8:30 this morning.

A student was reported to have made threats against students and staff while displaying firearm photos.

The 14-year-old student alleged to have made the threatswas removed from school and later charged with breach of peace.

