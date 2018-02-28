NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that 41-year-old Patrick Antoine was offered the deal during a court appearance Tuesday.

His attorney told the judge that Antoine “would like to consider it.” He has until March 28.

Terms were not made public.

The Norwich man faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges at trial.

Authorities say Antoine, a legal U.S. resident originally from Haiti, went to police in June 2016 and said he stabbed his wife, 37-year-old Margarette Mady, who was eight months pregnant with a child he believed was not his.

The unborn child also died.

