Mike Harrison from Talkers Magazine fills in for Todd. Looking at the younger generations reaction to the Florida school shooting. 40 “comfort” dogs were provided at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the students returned to class… what would you do if in charge of the school, how would you support the students? And Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style weapons. Reforming the education system: teachers’ perspective of the education system and this generation of children/students. Are teachers salaries adequate? We look at discrepancies in salaries between different professions.