HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Ted Kennedy Jr., son of the late Massachusetts senator, says he’s not seeking a third term in the Connecticut Senate so he can focus his efforts on protecting disability rights at the federal level.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, the Democrat says it was a difficult decision not to run again for the General Assembly. However, he says there is currently “an enormous threat to the rights of people with disabilities” with Republican President

Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Kennedy cites efforts to roll back public accommodations for people with disabilities and protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Kennedy lost his leg to cancer when he was 12 years old. Last summer he became chairman of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

