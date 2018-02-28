(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Police in Hartford continue to hunt for the suspect who they say crashed into a pair of police crusiers Tuesday night during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

It was around 10:00 when police say officers walked up to the mini-van, a Hertz rental vehicle, on Mahl Street that had been reported stolen earlier in the day on out of Manchester.

Officers attempted to awaken a man in the driver’s seat.

When the suspect awoke, police say he accelerated the vehicle and nearly hit two officers.

The suspect hit a cruiser, a utility pole and drove up on the sidewalk, before striking a second police car before fleeing west on Mahl Street.

Police say they know who they’re looking for and have interviewed witnesses and an arrest warrant is forthcoming.

None of the investigating officers was injured. They’re looking for a 2017 white Dodge Caravan with a New York registration of HRJ6599.