Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, shares updates on the flu in Connecticut.

7:20- Chris Powell, Columnist for the Journal Inquirer, says ‘yellow’ taints everything in a democracy, not just guns.

7:50- Len Suzio, ViceChair of the Transportation Committee, addresses yesterday’s forum on transportation.

8:00- Arthur H. House, Connecticut Chief Cybersecurity Risk Officer, Mark Raymond (state Chief Information Officer), has managed the response to the attack on State computer systems. Learn more.

8:50- Catherine Mortensen, Media Liaison, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, discusses deciphering fact from fiction on The NRA stance on certain law’s and regulations regarding fire arms.

