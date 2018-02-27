(WESTPORT,Conn./WTIC News) – Westport Police have a juvenile suspect in custody after a student at Staples High School overheard them making a threat to shoot a teacher earlier this month.The student came forward with the information Tuesday..When police responded to the school the juvenile was already being interviewed by school administration.Information learned by the administrators confirmed the student did have thoughts of executing a mass shooting at the school.

Detectives determined there were firearms in the student’s home , which belonged to the student’s father and were reportedly in a locked safe.

Out of an abundance of caution Staples High School was first directed to shelter in place while buses were brought in for early dismissal at 1:15 pm.Also as a precaution , officers were posted at other schools in town.

The suspect’s family is cooperating fully with the investigation and search warrants were executed at their home.