(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – A reputed mobster from Manchester who some believe may be tied to one of the largest art heists ever has been sentenced in Hartford federal court on weapons charges.

Eighty-one-year-old Robert Gentile was sentenced to 4 1/2 years behind bars.

He was initially arrested for illegal distribution of prescription narcotics in 2012. It was during that investigation authorities say Gentile was found to be in possession five guns, as well as ammunition and silencers.

While on supervised release in 2015, prosecutors say Gentile sold a handgun to a known convicted felon.

Authorities say Gentile is the last surviving person of interest in the $500-million dollar heist of artwork at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990, a case that is still unresolved.

Gentile has maintained he knows nothing of that crime.