BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut police are investigating a fatal shooting in a room at a Bridgeport hotel.

A police spokesman tells the Connecticut Post that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Sunny Side Inn at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim described only as “a middle-aged black male,” was pronounced dead at the scene. No name was immediately released.

There was no immediate word on arrests.

It was the city’s fourth homicide of the year and the first since Feb. 19, when a 15-year-old girl was found fatally stabbed in the bathroom of an apartment. Her uncle is charged with murder.

There were 23 homicides reported in Bridgeport in 2017, more than double the 10 murders in the city in 2016.

