(New Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio) – New Haven police have released the name of a man who was found stabbed early this morning in the city.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Stanley McLellan.

Officers say they were dispatched to a home on Ivy Street a little after midnight where McLellan was found motionless in the front yard.

Investigators say McLellan was suffering from a stab wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that McLellan had been in a fight with another man who was visiting the home.

It was during the fight the McLellan was stabbed, according to police.

At this point, officers say no charges have been filed. They do say the other man involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.