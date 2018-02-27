NORWICH, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A Noriwch man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Noriwch early Tuesday.
State police say Johann Liebig, 51, was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis that attempted to pass a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, causing both vehicles to lose control around 12:15 a.m.
Liebig’s car slammed into a tree near Exit 14 on the northbound side of the highway, said police. Liebig was later pronounced dead. The other car landed in a wooded area along the side of the highway and was not injured, said authorities.
The crash remains under investigation.