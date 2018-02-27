HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Hartford’s mayor has withdrawn his proposal to tax tickets to the city’s minor league baseball team.

The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin had proposed a 5 percent tax on tickets to Yard Goats home games in an attempt to recoup funds from a 10 percent admissions tax that lawmakers voted to redirect to the state in October.

The lawmakers’ decision means the city is expected to lose out on $290,000 annually. Bronin’s tax would have brought in about $145,000 a year.

Yard Goats owner Josh Solomon argued the mayor’s proposal violated the city’s lease agreement with the team.

Bronin said Monday the city’s top attorney has reviewed the lease and agreed with the team’s owner.

