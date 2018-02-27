HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A 13-hour legislative hearing on Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s choice to be the next Connecticut chief justice has ended with a tie vote.

The 20-to-20 vote shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday by the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee sends the nomination of Andrew McDonald to the full

legislature with an unfavorable recommendation.

McDonald is a former state senator from Stamford and longtime friend of the

governor.

Conservative groups have accused him of putting his liberal political beliefs ahead of the law while others have praised him as a fair-minded jurist.

McDonald fielded hundreds of questions during the hearing.

McDonald has been an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court since 2013.

He was nominated to an eight-year term as chief justice, replacing the retired former Chief Justice Chase Rogers.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)