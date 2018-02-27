(SUFFIELD,Conn./WTIC News) – Emergency personnel in Suffield responded late Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call regarding a man who had fallen off a rock formation in the Suffield Quarry.Emergency medical care was administered to the 27 year old victim and special off-road vehicles and equipment were used to rescue him.

Once stabilized to prevent further injury the victim was transported about a quarter mile out of the wooded rocky terrain.He was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The rescue took about 45 minutes.

Police say they respond to several emergency calls at the quarry every year.the owners of the quarry have authorized police to arrest those found trespassing in the area.