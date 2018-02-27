(Vernon, Conn./WTIC Radio) – A Vernon man is under arrest after State Police say he sent a local TV station a suspicious email regarding a school shooting.

Troopers say they were contacted Monday night about 24-year-old Oscar Rodriguez.

According to investigators, Rodriguez indicated in the email that he was going to be the next school shooter.

Police stress that no specific school was mentioned.

They were able to identify Rodriguez and later arrested him at his home in Rockville.

Rodriguez is charged with breach of peace and threatening.

Bond was set at $250,000, pending an appearance today in Hartford Superior Court.