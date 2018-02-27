NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Darryl Morris met the girl in 2014 when she was working as a prostitute in New York. He brought her to his Bridgeport home, posted advertisements for prostitution services online, allowed prostitution in his home, and kept the proceeds.

Prosecutors say he also drove her meet johns in other states.

Police found the victim in an East Hartford hotel in May 2016 after getting a call from her mother. She had visible scars and signs of abuse and a tattoo of Morris’ nickname on the back of her neck.

Morris pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking a minor.

He was also ordered Monday to pay $100,000 to the victim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.