Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Stravinsky & Swan Lake’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell March 9th to 11th, and we want you to see the show.

Stravinsky’s turbulent Symphony in Three Movements was written as a direct response to the events of WWII. He wrote the symphony in the final days of the war, influenced, as he wrote, by “our arduous time of sharp and shifting events, of despair and hope, of continual torments, of tension and, at last, cessation and relief…” Stravinsky’s engaging Game of Cards (Jeu de Cartes) ballet is said to have been motivated by his fondness for poker, with the main character being the cunning Joker. Tchaikovsky revolutionized the art of composing for dance, and his Swan Lake is recognized as one of the most popular ballets in the world, inspired by Russian folk tales and one of the composer’s most beautiful works.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to to the concert.

For more information on Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Stravinsky & Swan Lake’ at The Bushnell, Click Here!