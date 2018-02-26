By Jim Vicevich

David Crosby and Friends are coming to Tanglewood on June 16th, and we want you to see the show.

The folk rock pioneer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee David Crosby performs with singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter and American duo Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen take the stage together.

Tickets are on sale now at bso.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all this week for your chance to call-in…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

