(Torrington, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Torrington police have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery earlier this month of a trucking company in the city.

Police say it was back on February 9 that 30-year-old Emmanuel Lorenzo of Waterbury walked into the Daley Moving and Storage facility on Migeon Street, demanding cash at gunpoint.

Two victims were ordered into a back room and stayed there until Lorenzo fled, police said.

On Friday, police arrested Lorenzo and charged him with robbery, kidnapping, threatening, and larceny.

Bond was set at $400,000. Lorenzo was scheduled to be in court today to answer the charges.

Police say the investigation remains open and ongoing.