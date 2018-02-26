(Groton, Conn./WTIC Radio) – A Groton town police officer is recovering after investigators say he was dragged while holding on to a suspect’s vehicle early this morning.

It started just before 4:00 a.m. Police conducting a motor vehicle stop pulled over 22-year-old Taj Dickerson for a faulty tail light.

They say there was a smell of marijuana coming from Dickerson’s vehicle.

They also say there was crack cocaine in the car.

Dickerson, according to police, was asked to remove a pitbull from the vehicle.

As they were attempting to arrest Dickerson, officers say he got back in his car and took off down Fort Hill Road dragging an officer about a mile before he finally let go on Pequonnock Road.

Dickerson was later captured in New London.

He’s facing a slew of charges, including interfering with police, assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and narcotics possession.

Bond was set at $500,000.