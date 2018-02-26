Filed Under:cyberattack, Department of Administrative Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State officials say about 160 computers at a dozen Connecticut state agencies were targeted by a weekend cyberattack.

A spokesman for the state Department of Administrative Services says the ransomware attack was first detected Friday and state computer experts worked
over the weekend to contain it.

Agency spokesman Jeffrey Beckham says the attack appeared to be contained by Sunday night.

Most state computers were protected by antivirus software and other precautions.

The event matched the profile of a ransomware virus called the “WannaCry” virus, which locks computers until a ransom is paid.

Beckham says there were no reports of files being encrypted or of data loss, and the attack is not expected to affect state business Monday.

