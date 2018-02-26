HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut officials are launching a statewide public awareness campaign to help link health care providers, pharmacists and others with the resources they need to address the state’s opioid abuse problem.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and several state commissions on Monday unveiled a new public service announcement, which urges people to visit http://www.drugfreect.org . The Change the Script campaign also includes educational materials to be distributed by the state to local health departments, local prevention councils and others about prevention, treatment and recovery options.

Change the Script messages will soon be seen on billboards and busses, as well as in television, radio, print, and online advertising.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says he hopes the materials will encourage a larger dialogue between patients and prescribers when addressing pain management.

