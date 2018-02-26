WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Wallingford police say a 15-year-old girl who attends Sheehan High School has been arrested and issued a juvenile summons for scrawling a threatening message on a classroom white board last week.

The teen tells police, the message, written Tuesday and reported by a parent the following day, was written out of frustration– her personal feelings– and was not directed at anyone in particular.

Police say the student has also been suspended from school.

There was a second incident Friday at Sheehan High, in which police say a student walked by a classroom and yelled an “alarming statement” inside– disrupting the class and causing students to secure the classroom door. Police say this matter should be resolved in the coming days as well.

“The Wallingford Police Department continues to work in collaboration with the Board of Education to ensure a safe environment for all our students and will investigate any incidents which cause a disruption to the learning environment,” said a statement from police.