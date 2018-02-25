HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Critics and supporters of Connecticut chief justice nominee Andrew McDonald have been rallying their bases in advance of a legislative hearing on his confirmation.

The hearing before the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is set for Monday.

The 51-year-old McDonald has been an associate Supreme Court justice since 2013. He was nominated last month by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

If confirmed by the legislature, McDonald would be the first openly gay chief justice of a state Supreme Court in the U.S. He would succeed retired former Chief Justice Chase Rogers.

Conservative groups are opposing McDonald’s nomination, calling him an “activist” justice who has put his own political views ahead of the law.

McDonald supporters say he is a brilliant jurist and his opponents are distorting the facts about him.

