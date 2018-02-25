Hartford, Ct. (WTIC 1080) –  On Saturday Hartford Police patrol officers responded to 14 Brook Street around 4:44 a.m. for a one alarm structure fire. Arriving Officers were able to identify an arson suspect with the assistance of

witnesses. HPD Patrol Officers quickly apprehend the suspect. The Hartford Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire which had consumed the entire three family structure. All residents of the structure were able to escape. One

resident had sustained smoke inhalation and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. The arson suspect was detained and transported to HPD MCD. CT Transit and Red Cross arrived on scene to provide support to the 8-10

displaced building residents.

