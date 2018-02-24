Filed Under:Arson, Brian Foley, fires, Hartford Fire Department, Raul Ortiz

HARTFORD, CT  (WTIC News) — Crews from the Hartford Fire Department spent much of Saturday evening battling two separate fires that left a total of 14 people displaced.

Deputy Fire Chief Raul Ortiz says the fires broke out at homes on Zion Street and Brook Street. Ortiz said his team required assistance from crews of nearby towns.

The fire was contained after 7 o’clock. Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said they have a person in question regarding the fire on Brook Street. It’s being investigated as possible arson.

11 people were displaced from the fire on Zion Street and three others from the Brook Street fire, Ortiz said.

No one was injured.

 

 

