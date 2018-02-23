West Hartford, Ct. (WTIC 1080) West Hartford Police were dispatched to the area of Whitman Ave. & Grennan Rd. on a report of suspects attempting to enter a

vehicle. The suspects quickly left the area in a Jeep Cherokee which was spotted by officers in the area of Fern St. The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed, last

seen heading eastbound on Fern St. towards the City of Hartford. At no time were there any officers in pursuit of the fleeing suspect vehicle. An officer posted at the

intersection of Fern St. & Prospect Ave. deployed a tire deflation device at the fleeing suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle drove around the device and continued one

block into Hartford at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Fern St. prior to the intersection of North Beacon St. A fence, parked

vehicle and several garbage cans were struck by the fleeing vehicle. Immediately following the crash, several occupants of the vehicle fled in various directions on

foot. The driver was taken into custody. The others are outstanding at this time. A State Police K-9 was called to the scene but no further suspects were located. It

was later determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Simsbury. Driver/Arrested; Andre Gaston 10/22/1997 complained of back pain and numbness in his

legs. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and later released to Police custody. CT REG 790ZSV, 2008 Jeep Cherokee – totaled

Andre Gaston was charged with the following: Criminal Trover 2nd , 2 counts of Conspiracy to Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, Simple Trespass,

Interfering with an Officer, Engaging Police in a Pursuit, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree and Reckless Driving Andre Gaston is currently being held

on a $50,000 dollar surety bond Ofc. Lukas is the Primary Investigator Hartford Police Accident Case #18-5023 Simsbury Police Stolen Vehicle Case #18-5408