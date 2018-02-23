Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, talks the story from FOX News about Dems fuming as Trump pushes low-cost, ObamaCare alternative health plans.

7:20- Marc Fitch, Investigative Reporter with Yankee Institute, asks will Connecticut be the most heavily tolled state in the country? In a 2015 tolling study, CDM Smith recommended placing 78 electronic tolling gantries along all of Connecticut’s interstate highways. That means Connecticut would be tolling every mile of interstate highway within its borders, giving Connecticut the dubious distinction of being the most heavily tolled state in the nation.

7:50- Rep. Tony Guerrera, House Chair of the Transportation Committee, talks tolls in the state of Connecticut. How many do we need across state roads?

8:50- Jonathan Barbagallo, Ice Technician & Junior Curling Coach with the Norfolk Curling Club answers the question, what is curling? How is the sport played? How popular is it?

