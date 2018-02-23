MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say the the driver who intentionally crashed his car carrying containers of flammable liquid into a Connecticut hospital and set himself on fire was listed in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital.

Court records show twenty-seven-year-old Steven Ellam, of Middletown, has numerous convictions, including for assault, attempted assault and strangulation. He was sentenced in 2014 to 33 months in prison. Police at the time said he attempted to strangle a woman using plastic bags after telling her she had sinned and was going to die.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew says they don’t know his motivation for driving the car into the doors of the Middlesex Hospital emergency room at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Drew says there was one other injury in the incident, a security guard who was treated for smoke inhalation.

