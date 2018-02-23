FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The death of a prominent developer who was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Connecticut has been ruled a suicide.
The Connecticut Post reports the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Thursday 55-year-old Alfred Lenoci Jr. died from multiple trauma as the result of a suicide.
Lenoci was struck by a westbound train around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Fairfield Metro Station.
His family has declined to comment on his death, and no funeral services have been announced.
Lenoci was the son of Alfred Lenoci Sr., who founded United Properties 40 years ago. The privately-held commercial real estate development company has a portfolio of more than 5 million square feet of retail, office and industrial space.
