Filed Under:crash, Marlborough, shooting

(MARLBOROUGH,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police Detectives continue to investigate a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 2 in Marlborough.Three occupants of a vehicle were ejected in the crash around 3:30 near exit 15 eastbound.All sustained life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, an upon further evaluation at Hartford Hospital, it was discovered one occupant of the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound.

The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Utermarck at 860-896-3248,Eastern District Major Crime at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen