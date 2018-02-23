(MARLBOROUGH,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police Detectives continue to investigate a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 2 in Marlborough.Three occupants of a vehicle were ejected in the crash around 3:30 near exit 15 eastbound.All sustained life-threatening injuries.
A firearm was found inside the vehicle, an upon further evaluation at Hartford Hospital, it was discovered one occupant of the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound.
The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Utermarck at 860-896-3248,Eastern District Major Crime at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.