New London, Ct. (WTIC 1080) New London police received multiple 911 calls reporting gun shots fired in the area of Montauk Ave. and Mitchell Court around
5 o’clock this morning. During a search of the area, officers located Dorvensley Elissaint of Williams Street in a rear lot in possession of a stolen Sig Sauer 9mm
handgun from West Virginia Detectives. Detectives arrested Elissaint charging him with Breach of Peace 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Carrying a Pistol without
a Permit, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Elissaint was held on a $50,000 cash surety bond. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged
to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by
texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).