HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new Connecticut study says strategic widening and other improvements along portions of Interstate 95 can significantly reduce traffic congestion.
State Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker calls the report released Thursday “a stunning set of findings.” He says an additional lane in each direction between the New York and Rhode Island borders was seen for years as the only way to relieve gridlock.
He says the report suggests “much less costly investments far sooner than previously thought.” The report says adding one northbound lane from Bridgeport to Fairfield would reduce travel time from 63 minutes — with no improvements — to 41 minutes during weekday afternoon peak times.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the legislature now needs to financially shore up the state’s main transportation account.