HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A trio of Connecticut high schoolers, led by a 15-year-old student who was inspired to act after the recent Florida school shooting, is working to organize a national school walkout to demand an end to gun violence.

The effort began last week with an online petition started by Lane Murdock, a sophomore at Ridgefield High School. She then enlisted the help of two seniors, partners on the school’s debate team, to help coordinate students from across the country to protest on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The three took their newfound mission to the state Capitol on Friday, appearing side-by-side with the state’s Democratic congressional delegation and Mark Barden, a father whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

