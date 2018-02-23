Filed Under:Assault, bridgeport, Councilwoman Eneida Martinez

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a Connecticut councilwoman has been hospitalized after an assault.

Police say Bridgeport Councilwoman Eneida Martinez suffered unspecified injuries Wednesday night that required medical attention. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the assault.

No further details have been released, and Martinez’s family has requested privacy.

Council President Aidee Nieves wishes Martinez a “speedy recovery,” and Councilman Ernie Newton says “she’s in our prayers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen