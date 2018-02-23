Ansonia, Ct. (WTIC 1080) On February 23, 2018 at 12:10 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of a car fire at 4 Crescent Street. When officers arrived, they found a 1999

Honda Accord fully engulfed in fire in the driveway of 4 Crescent St. The vehicle was within ten feet of the home at 4 Crescent St and the fire caused the evacuation of the four occupants of the

home. The Ansonia Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the home. Through their investigation officers learned the fire was set by

Orlando Velez, age 32, of 4 Crescent St after he had an argument with his girlfriend and she asked him to leave the home. Velez owned the Honda and he used his own clothes, which his girlfriend

had packed in bags when she asked him to leave the home, to help start the fire. With the assistance of Off. Degnan and his K9 partner Disel of the Milford Police Department, Velez was found

hiding in a back yard on Howard Avenue and taken into custody without incident. Once in custody Velez confessed to starting the fire after arguing with his girlfriend.

Orlando Velez was charged with Arson Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment First Degree; he was held on a $100,000.00 bond and transferred to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.