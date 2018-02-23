New Haven, Ct. (WTIC 1080) On Wednesday, 21 February, New Haven Police were dispatched to Yale New Haven Hospital regarding a theft from an automobile. The victim, thirty-eight year

old, Ramzi Musallam, a visitor from Dupont, Pennsylvania, reported he’d left his red Cadillac with the Towne Park Valet Service at 904 Howard Avenue, a day earlier.

When he retrieved it, he claimed over seventy-three thousand dollars in jewels, cash, electronics and religious items had been stolen. The victim reported several stolen items including his house

keys, checks from Summerset Bank with the account name “Flight 93 Memorial Church Complex Foundation Inc.”, a black HP computer valued at approximately $1,000, a white iPad Pro valued

at $800, a Pectoral Cross made out of 21k gold valued at approximately $14,000, a 21k gold Golbean valued at $700, a gold Crozier staff valued at $7,000, a 21k gold Bishop’s ring with an

amethyst stone valued at $12,000, a black PlayStation 4 with six unknown games valued at $350, a chalice and paten set valued at $15,000, an 18k gold chain and cross valued at approximately

$500, a Bishop`s Vestment valued at $6,500, a Bishop`s Crown valued at $4,500, a blessing cross valued at $300, a black wheeled Samsonite suit case containing church documents valued at

$350, and a black Nintendo Switch with the game “Sweepy” valued at $360. The victim reported that he’d locked the glove compartment prior to handing over the car. From there, he said nine

thousand dollars in cash, a First National Bank credit card, a Summerset Trust credit card and a Visa Platinum credit card were also stolen. He claims the thief missed the thirty-thousand dollars’

worth of jewels he’d left in the trunk. The vehicle had been moved from the lot prior to the police being called. Detectives from the department’s Bureau of Identification responded to process it

for fingerprint evidence. Thus far, there have been no conclusive results.