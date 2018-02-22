(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – Hartford Police responded to the Emergency Room at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center Thursday and found that a New Britain woman visiting her boyfriend ,who was a patient , and supplied him with heroin.
According to police the patient injected himself with the drug and overdosed. Hospital staff administered NARCAN and the patient regained consciousness.
Police say 22 year old Angelica Cierniewski admitted to providing the heroin and also attempting to discard the evidence.
She has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Evidence.