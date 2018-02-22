By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

There is a little bit of movement from the last update 3 days ago as 1 new team (Kansas State for Baylor) enters the field and a few others are close to falling out (Texas, Washington). It’s only going to get more and more interesting as the few days that are left in the regular season wind down.

In = The team could lose all of the rest of their games between now and March 11th and they would still be in the tournament. Obviously their seeding would take a hit, but it would be a complete shock if they weren’t in the tournament.

Almost In = These are the teams who are not quite there yet, but only need a win or two more, or to avoid any devastating losses between now and the end of the season.

Bubble = Teams that might be in if the field was announced today, but are in direct competition with many other teams.

ACC

In (4) – Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson

Almost In (2) – Miami, Florida State

Bubble In (3) – Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State

Bubble Out (1) – Louisville

Not much movement in the ACC the past three days. Syracuse lost a close home game to UNC last night. They still sit on the right side of the bubble for me. That loss doesn’t hurt them as much as a win would have helped them. Virginia Tech took advantage of a struggling Clemson team at home. Clemson still has a solid profile which boosts the Hokies resume. NC State took down Boston College at home and as long as the Wolfpack keep winning, they’ll be in. Louisville was non-competitive at Duke last night and needs to do some major work down the stretch to find themselves on the right side of the bubble come March 11th.

Big East

In (2) – Villanova, Xavier

Almost In (1) – Butler

Bubble In (3) – Providence, Seton Hall, Creighton

Bubble Out (1) – Marquette

Creighton falls to the “Bubble In” category after getting blown out at Butler Tuesday night. The Blue Jays still have a solid profile, so even though they have lost 4 out of 5, there’s no need to worry just yet. They need to avoid a slip up at home against DePaul on 2/27 for sure, and a win at Marquette in the regular season finale wouldn’t hurt either. Butler has now beaten Providence and Creighton in back to back games at home which is huge for not only their profile, but their place in the Big East standings. Some experts had Butler right on the cut line before their win against Creighton, and while I admit their stock had fallen in recent weeks, I wasn’t willing to go that far. They do finish out the regular season with tricky games at St. John’s and Seton Hall. Seton Hall was well on their way to a big road win at Providence last night before the game was haulted and eventually postponed because the playing surface at the Dunkin Donuts center was deemed unplayable. The game will resume today with Seton Hall in front 56-47 with 13 minutes to play. A win for either team would go a long way. Marquette handed St. John’s their first loss since January last night, but that game did more to hurt St. John’s than it did help Marquette. Marquette has two tricky road games at Georgetown and DePaul before finishing up at home against Marquette.

Big 12

In (2) – Texas Tech, Kansas

Almost In (3) – West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU

Bubble In (3) – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State

Bubble Out (1) – Baylor

Baylor just barely snuck in to my projected field on Monday morning due to their incredible 5-game winning streak. However, a home loss to West Virginia on Tuesday coupled with Kansas State‘s home win over Texas last night means that the two teams flip-flopped positions. Kansas State still has some brutal non-conference numbers, but they swept Texas and have wins over Oklahoma, TCU and Baylor to fall back on with no bad losses. Oklahoma falls down to “bubble in” territory via their six game losing streak. What they accomplished early in the season can’t be ignored, which is why they are still on the right side of the cut line, but their stock is falling with every game. Texas is barely hanging on and needs to beat Oklahoma State at home on Saturday.

Big 10

In (4) – Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan

Bubble Out (1) – Maryland, Penn State, Nebraska

Nothing has changed for the Big 10 in the last three days. Nebraska earned a solid win over Indiana to put their record at 21-9. With the Huskers it is “what if”. If they were 22-8 and had avoided the loss to Illinois they’d be in much better shape. They’ll have to gain some momentum in the Big 10 tournament. Penn State lost at home to Michigan and is sliding in to dangerous territory. Whoever loses the Nebraska/Penn State matchup on Sunday will likely have to win the Big Ten tournament to get in. Winner has an outside shot. Maryland beat Northwestern and needs to be victorious against Michigan in their regular season finale to gain any sort of bubble traction.

Pac-12

In (1) – Arizona

Almost In (1) – Arizona State

Bubble In (2) – UCLA, Washington

Bubble Out (2) – Utah, USC

USC earned a solid road win at Colorado last night. Looking straight at the numbers, I want to switch USC and Washington. The advanced metrics hate the Huskies and favor the Trojans. USC however, does not have the quality wins that Washington has (Arizona, Kansas, Arizona State a head-to-head win against USC). If Washington slips up tonight at Stanford, they will switch. These are definitely two teams to keep an eye on. Utah has won 4 games in a row, and ends their regular season with 3 home games, starting tonight against UCLA. I’m in wait and see mode with the Utes. But they aren’t far off.

SEC

In (4) – Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas

Almost In (3) – Missouri, Texas A&M, Alabama

Bubble In (1) – Florida

Bubble Out (1) – Mississippi State

Florida lost again, this time to Tennessee on the road. Not a killer. Florida’s top-tier wins still cannot be ignored, even as they pile up the losses. It would be wise of them to win one or two of their remaining three games against Auburn, Alabama and Kentucky. Two of which are at home. Missouri slipped up in a big way against Mississippi at home, but are still in good shape. Texas A&M is streaking on the wrong end yet again. This team has gone through so many highs and lows this season it’s becoming hard to keep track. Tricky road games against Vanderbilt and Georgia are next. If they lose those two, it might be time to worry. Mississippi State has been creeping around the outside of the bubble pretty much all season long. They still have winnable opportunities against Tennessee at home and LSU on the road upcoming.

American

In (2) – Cincinnati, Wichita State

Almost In (1) – Houston

Houston has not played since the last update, but their situation remains solid. Even a 2-2 record down the stretch should be enough, even though a 4-0 record is a most likely outcome with the way the Cougars are playing lately.

Mountain West

In (1) – Nevada

Bubble Out (1) – Boise State

Boise State picked up a win against Colorado State, but with the bubble getting more and more crowded as time goes on, the Broncos are running out of opportunities to make a statement down the stretch.

WCC

In (2) – St. Mary’s, Gonzaga

No games at all in the WCC so far this week. The situation remains the same.

C-USA

Almost In (1) – Middle Tennessee

Same with C-USA. Middle Tennessee’s next game is Saturday at home against UAB.

Atlantic 10

In (1) – Rhode Island

Bubble In (1) – St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure avoided a bad situation when they squeaked out a win at home against Duquesne last night. A loss there would have put them out of the field with all the competition they have. Still, they’ll need to avoid slip ups against decent teams (VCU and St. Louis) on the road down the stretch to feel any sort of comfort.

Bracket Projection

EAST

1. Villanova

16. Winthrop

8. Alabama

9. Florida State

5. Rhode Island

12. Buffalo

4. Clemson

13. Vermont

6. St. Mary’s

11. Texas/St. Bonaventure

3. Purdue

14. Bucknell

7. Arkansas

10. Providence

2. North Carolina

15. Wagner

SOUTH

1. Virginia

16. Florida Gulf Coast

8. Missouri

9. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

12. New Mexico State

4. Kentucky

13. East Tennessee State

6. Arizona State

11. Syracuse

3. Tennessee

14. Charleston

7. Seton Hall

10. North Carolina State

2. Michigan State

15. Montana

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

16. Grambling/Penn

8. Butler

9. Miami (FL)

5. West Virginia

12. Loyola-Chicago

4. Wichita State

13. Louisiana

6. Michigan

11. UCLA

3. Texas Tech

14. Belmont

7. Texas A&M

10. Virginia Tech

2. Xavier

15. Wright State

WEST

1. Duke

16. Savannah State/Nicholls State

8. Houston

9. Creighton

5. Gonzaga

12. Kansas State/Washington

4. Arizona

13. Rider

6. Nevada

11. Florida

3. Cincinnati

14. South Dakota State

7. TCU

10. Middle Tennessee

2. Auburn

15. UC Santa Barbara

LAST 4 IN – Kansas State, St. Bonaventure, Texas, Washington

FIRST 4 OUT – USC, Baylor, Marquette, Mississippi State

