Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Eric Gjede, counsel with CBIA, Connecticut’s leading business organization, talks about the “Times Up Act” and what they’re hearing about it from CBIA members.
7:50- Todd Feinburg, WTIC Afternoon Host, offers a preview of what’s coming up on today’s show.
8:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, discusses the story from FOX News about the Dems fuming as Trump pushes allegedly low-cost, ObamaCare alternative health plans.
8:50- Kevin Dillon, Executive Director Connecticut Airport Authority joins the program as Bradley International Airport marks five years of consecutive passenger growth. The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is pleased to announce that Bradley International Airport has achieved five years of year-over-year passenger growth. Under CAA’s management, since 2013, the airport has experienced a continuous upward trend in passenger traffic.
