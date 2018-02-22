Filed Under:Sexting, Stonington High School

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – An investigation into the sharing of sexually explicit images has led police to arrest five high school students in Connecticut.

Authorities say the five Stonington High School students, all boys under 18, have been charged with disseminating sexually explicit and inappropriate images.

Officials say a teacher found images of female students on a cellphone in late January. Police say they interviewed 10 students and took possession of several electronic devices.

Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said Wednesday police have concluded their investigation, and the case has been referred to juvenile court. The identities of the students have not been released due to their age.

