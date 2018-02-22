(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The state Department of Public Health reports an additional 20 flu deaths for the week ending last Saturday.
Numbers released today show the total number of deaths due to the flu this season now stands at 97.
Nearly 2,000 patients have been hospitalized so far this season. There have been over 6,200 confirmed cases of the flu, DPH said.
Of the 97 who have died, 78 were over the age of 65. There have been two pediatric flu deaths this season in Connecticut.
DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino says there is still time to get a flu shot.
Connecticut is still experiencing widespread flu activity.