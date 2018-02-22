Filed Under:Greenwich murder, Martha Moxley, Michael Skakel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected a request by state prosecutors to revoke Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s bail and send him back to prison while his murder case appeal remains pending.

The court ruled late Wednesday but did not elaborate.

Skakel, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, was convicted in 2002 in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich
neighborhood in 1975, when they were both teenagers.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but another judge granted him a new trial in 2013, citing mistakes by his lawyer.

The state Supreme Court reinstated the conviction in 2016, but has been considering Skakel’s request to reconsider for over a year.

Skakel posted $1.2 million bail after the new trial was granted.

