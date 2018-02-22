BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The court case of a former Connecticut college student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players has been moved forward another week amid pending defense motions to dismiss the case and suppress evidence.
The case of 19-year-old former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino went before a Bridgeport Superior Court judge Wednesday. Her next date was set for March 2.
The South Setauket, New York, native accused two Sacred Heart football players of sexually assaulting her during an October 2016 party. The players said the sex was consensual.
Police say Yovino admitted lying because she worried another student would lose romantic interest in her when he found out about the sexual encounter.
Yovino’s lawyers say there is much more to the story than police are disclosing.
